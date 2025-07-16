RCB Star Jitesh Sharma Denied Entry at Lord’s During IND vs ENG 3rd Test; Rescued by Dinesh Karthik (VIDEO)

India cricketer Jitesh Sharma faced an unexpected hurdle while trying to enter Lord's Cricket Ground during the third Test between India and England. A viral video showed security officials denying him entry as they failed to recognise the Royal Challengers Bengaluru player. Jitesh made several attempts to convince the security guards of his identity but was unsuccessful. Surrounded by fans and stuck in a queue, he then noticed former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik stepping outside the stadium to attend a phone call.

Security Guard rejected Jitesh Sharma 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/n70TVwM3IM — Abhinav MSDian™ (@Abhinav_hariom) July 16, 2025

Jitesh shouted for help but Karthik did not notice him at first. Finally, Jitesh called him directly. Karthik returned to the entry point and helped him get inside the stadium.

Jitesh Sharma last featured in the Indian Premier League 2025 season, where he played a key role in RCB’s title-winning campaign. In 15 matches, he scored 261 runs with a strike rate above 175. His unbeaten 40 off 19 balls guided RCB to a historic win over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

He also played a match-winning knock of 85 not out from 33 balls against Lucknow Super Giants and contributed with a quick 24 runs off 10 balls in the final.

Meanwhile, in the third Test, England defeated India by 22 runs to take a 2–1 lead in the five-match series. India were bowled out for 170 while chasing a target of 193. The fourth Test begins on July 23 in Manchester.