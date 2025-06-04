RCB Victory Celebration: DK Shivakumar Greets Virat Kohli and Other Players at HAL Airport in Bengaluru (Watch Video)

RCB Victory Celebrations: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday to a warm welcome after winning the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. Fans gathered in large numbers to cheer and celebrate the players’ historic victory. At the HAL airport, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar greeted the RCB players. He presented a Kannada flag to the team’s star player Virat Kohli. Kohli expressed his happiness by waving the Kannada flag.

Dreaming of this moment for 18 years and it’s finally here, bigger, better than we ever imagined♥️



ನಾವು ಸೋಲಲ್ಲ, ಹಿಂದೆ ಸರಿಯಲ್ಲ;

ಎದೆ ತಟ್ಟಿ ನಿಲ್ತೀವಿ - ಗೆಲ್ತೀವಿ!

A grand celebration event is planned near Vidhana Soudha today. Fans lined the streets enthusiastically to welcome the RCB players. There was an overwhelming crowd of supporters eager to greet the team.

On Tuesday, RCB secured a thrilling six-run win over Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This victory ended the team’s 18-year wait to lift the IPL trophy.

For RCB fans, this moment was historic. The win was also special for Virat Kohli, who has been an integral part of the team throughout.