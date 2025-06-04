RCB Victory Parade: 7 Feared Dead, Several Injured in Stampede-Like Situation Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru (VIDEO)

RCB Victory Parade Stampede: Seven persons are feared dead and at least 25 others injured in a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred as thousands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans gathered to celebrate the team’s maiden IPL title. According to the media reports, the stampede happened at one of the gates where the RCB team was expected to appear. The situation turned chaotic when the crowd swelled beyond control.

🚨 Two people including a child, reportedly died in a stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's victory celebrations pic.twitter.com/IFUCeFWgfN — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) June 4, 2025

All the injured and the deceased were reportedly rushed to Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar. Thousands of fans had assembled outside the stadium from early evening. The crowd had gathered by road, Namma Metro and on foot, creating a heavy rush across the area. The Bengaluru Traffic Police struggled to manage movement in and around the stadium. Several roads in the central business district were choked due to the large turnout.