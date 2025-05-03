RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: Ayush Mhatre's 94 Not Enough as Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings by 2 Runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a thrilling two-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 3, moving closer to the IPL 2025 playoffs. RCB set a solid foundation through Virat Kohli’s 62 and Jacob Bethell’s 55, while Romario Shepherd’s explosive 33 off 19 balls in the final overs propelled them to a competitive total of 213.

A clash for the ages 👏

A finish that’ll be remembered for years🔥#RCB triumph in an absolute thriller as Yash Dayal holds off the mighty #CSK in a roaring Bengaluru night 💪



Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/I4Eij3Zfwf#TATAIPL | #RCBvCSK

Chasing 214, CSK's 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre almost pulled off an incredible chase, scoring 94 off 48 balls. His brilliant knock, including five boundaries and a six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar, kept CSK in the hunt despite the loss of key wickets. Mhatre shared a vital 114-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, who contributed 35 runs, but CSK fell short.

RCB's bowling attack, however, faced challenges, especially in the absence of Josh Hazlewood, who was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal struggled to contain the run flow, while the spin duo of Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya failed to make an impact. Despite this, Dayal held his nerve in the final over to seal RCB’s win, dismissing MS Dhoni in a tense finish.

RCB’s victory over CSK was their first double win against the five-time champions in IPL history. While RCB’s batting shines, their bowling vulnerabilities remain a concern, particularly with Hazlewood’s injury. As the IPL 2025 playoffs approach, RCB will need to reassess their bowling strategy to ensure they do not falter at a crucial time.