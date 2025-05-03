RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and Where To Watch Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni in Action

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, placed third in the points table, are eyeing a place in the playoffs. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are already out of the tournament and will look to disrupt other teams’ chances in their remaining matches. Speaking at the toss, Dhoni said the focus is now on future planning. “We want to make the most of the last few games. Try to look into next year and see which individual will fit into what role,” he said. “The pitch looks tacky, probably has been under covers for long. But it is a high-scoring venue and should be better to bat on as the game progresses.” RCB captain Rajat Patidar said he would have preferred to bowl first as well but is confident in his team. “The wicket will not change much. We want to put up a good total and put them under pressure,” he said. “Everyone is in good form. We are not thinking about qualification. Every match is important and we will give our best in the remaining four games.”

Live Broadcast and Streaming

The match is being broadcast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website. The toss took place at 7 p.m. IST and the match began at 7:30 p.m.

Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Players

RCB: Suyash Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh

CSK: Shivam Dube, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton

Weather and Pitch Update

Weather could play a major role, with rain forecast during match hours. On Friday, both teams faced interrupted practice sessions due to showers. According to Accuweather, Bengaluru is expected to experience thunderstorms in parts of the city in the evening, which may affect the match.

The pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium has not favoured RCB this season. The traditionally batter-friendly surface has offered assistance to bowlers, particularly spinners, in the middle overs.