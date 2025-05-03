RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025 Toss Update: MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings Opt to Bowl First Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. RCB, currently placed third, are in strong contention for a playoff berth. On the other hand, CSK have already been eliminated from the tournament and will look to spoil the party for other teams in their remaining matches.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni said the team is focusing on utilising the remaining matches to prepare for the future. “We are looking to bowl first. We want to make the most of the last few games we have got. Try to look into next year and which individual will fit into what role,” Dhoni said at the toss. “Yes we want to win games but getting the most out of the four games is important. It seems tacky, must have been under covers for quite some time. Other than that it is a venue where scoring runs is easy. After the initial start it will be quite good to bat on,” he added.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar said he would have preferred to field first as well but remains confident in his team’s approach. “The wicket will not change that much. We will try to put a good total on the board and keep them under pressure. Everyone is in a good frame of mind and doing their roles,” Patidar said.

He also emphasised the importance of each match moving forward. “As a captain I am very confident in my boys. Till now many players have performed for the team and that is a good sign. We have four games and we will try our best in all of them. Every game is important from now. We are not looking at qualification and will try our best in all four games,” he said.

Here are the Impact substitutes for both the teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana