RCB vs DC, IPL 2024: Bengaluru Register Sixth Win, To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Royal Challengers Bengaluru jumped to the fifth spot in the points table keeping their playoff hopes alive. Capitals lost four wickets in the powerplay while batting and Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled well ahead after being restricted to 187/9 batting first.

David Warner's comeback didn't last long as he fell off the fourth ball of the innings to Swapnil Singh. Yash Dayal then dismissed Abhishek Porel with his first ball of the match in the second over after which Jake Fraser-McGurk was run out at the non-striker's end after scoring 21 off eight balls.

Shai Hope did well to inject some momentum and Axar Patel stepped up with the bat too but they needed a lot more. An in-form Tristan Stubbs too ran himself out leaving Axar with too much to do. Axar did get a half-century before getting out but Delhi were well beaten in the end.fifth straight win for Bengaluru and all of a sudden, things have got so much more interesting in terms of the points table and this loss will be a body blow for Delhi.