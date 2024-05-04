RCB vs GT, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Disciplined Bowling Restricts Gujarat Titans to 147

RCB vs GT, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore's bowlers put on a disciplined display, restricting Gujarat Titans to a below-par 147 runs in 20 overs in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Opting to bowl first, RCB got off to a dream start with pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissing both Gujarat openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha cheaply within the powerplay. The visitors were further jolted by the early dismissal of in-form batsman Sai Sudharshan.

David Miller and Shahrukh Khan tried to revive the Gujarat innings with a 61-run partnership. However, a brilliant run-out effort by Virat Kohli saw the back of Shahrukh Khan.

With the middle order crumbling, the onus fell on Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan to build a competitive total. While Rashid Khan's quickfire knock ended at 18 runs, substitute Vijay Shankar chipped in with a handy 10. Tewatia's gritty 35-run knock was the lone bright spark for Gujarat as they finished with a modest 147 on the board.