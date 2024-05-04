RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Keep IPL Playoff Hopes Alive with Four-Wicket Win Over Gujarat Titans

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kept their Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff hopes alive with a four-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 4 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. A clinical bowling performance by RCB set the stage for the win.

RCB Restrict GT to 147

Gujarat's top order faltered early. Openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha managed just 3 runs combined during the powerplay thanks to exceptional bowling by Mohammed Siraj. Sai Sudharshan, in good form for Gujarat, also departed cheaply before the sixth over.

David Miller and Shahrukh Khan provided a glimmer of hope with a 61-run partnership. However, after a brilliant run-out by Virat Kohli dismissed Shahrukh Khan, the onus fell on Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan. While Rashid Khan chipped in with a cameo of 18 runs, it was Vijay Shankar (10) who supported Tewatia's gritty 35-run knock. Ultimately, Gujarat could only manage 147 runs in their 20 overs.

RCB Chase Secured by Karthik

In reply, RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli aimed for a quick start. Du Plessis smashed a fiery 64, putting RCB in a dominant position. Kohli provided stability with a steady scoring rate.

GT pacer Joshua Little emerged as the wrecker-in-chief, claiming impressive figures of 4/45 to stall RCB's momentum. The score reached 111/5, with Kohli and Dinesh Karthik at the crease. However, Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed dismissed Kohli, raising tension among RCB fans. Despite the late hiccups, Dinesh Karthik held his nerve and guided RCB to victory, albeit with a slight scare.

This win keeps RCB's playoff hopes alive, while GT will look to bounce back in their upcoming matches.