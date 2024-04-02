RCB vs LG, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win Toss, Opt to Field First Against Lucknow Super Giants

Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to field first in the 15th match of IPL 2024. RCB currently sits ninth in the points table, while LSG occupies sixth place.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be aiming to rebound from a loss to Kolkata Knight Riders when they host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Both teams are looking for their second win of the season.

Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Naveen-ul-Haq