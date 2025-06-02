RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast – Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Match?

The much-awaited IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening. Fans are eager to see which team will end their long wait for a maiden IPL title. The weather forecast shows a warm and partly cloudy day in Ahmedabad with a chance of rain in the afternoon. The morning will be hot with temperatures reaching 38 degrees Celsius and a RealFeel of 41 degrees. There is a 62 percent chance of rain, with a brief shower expected to bring around 1.1 millimetres of rainfall. Winds will be moderate and breezy.

The afternoon will continue to be hot and slightly humid. Temperatures will stay near 38 degrees Celsius. Skies will be partly sunny, but isolated showers may occur, with the chance of rain remaining at 62 percent. Winds will blow from the south-southwest at speeds of 15 kilometres per hour, with gusts up to 43 kilometres per hour. Humidity will be about 38 percent. Visibility might reduce to 4 kilometres during any brief showers.

In the evening, when the match starts at 7:30 PM, the temperature will drop to 29 degrees Celsius with a RealFeel of 30 degrees. Skies are expected to be partly cloudy with only a 5 percent chance of rain. Humidity will rise to 58 percent, creating a muggy atmosphere. Winds will continue from the south-southwest at 19 kilometres per hour with gusts up to 41 kilometres per hour.

There is a slight chance of rain during the match, but overall conditions look mostly clear. Dew may appear on the ground due to increased humidity, which could help the team batting second.

Cricket lovers can expect an exciting final under mostly good weather. The possibility of brief rain showers in the afternoon might cause some concern, but the evening appears favourable for a full match.

The toss and pitch conditions will play an important role in this high-stakes contest between two teams chasing their first IPL trophy.