RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in Action (VIDEO)

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings face off in the IPL 2025 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams finished the league stage with 19 points. Net run rate separated them. Punjab Kings topped the table while Bengaluru came second. The two teams met earlier in the playoffs in Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur. Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma took three wickets each to bowl Punjab out for 101. Bengaluru chased the target in just 10 overs. Phil Salt scored an unbeaten 56 off 27 balls. Punjab Kings bounced back by beating Mumbai Indians by five wickets in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad. Bengaluru hold the upper hand in recent matches against Punjab. They have won four of the last five IPL games between the two sides. However, the final is a new challenge. Past records will matter less on the big day.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Toss Update:

Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to bowl first. Skipper Shreyas Iyer said it is an amazing day with an electrifying crowd. Both teams will play with unchanged line-ups.

Playing XIs

RCB: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

Impact subs: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh

PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett

Pitch report

The surface is expected to be flat. It is a mix of red and black soil. Experts say a score of 200 may not be enough. Most matches here have been won by teams batting first. Bowlers may need to use back-of-length deliveries and target square boundaries.

Match details

Venue : Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date : Tuesday, June 3

Start time : 7:30 PM IST

Toss time: 7:00 PM IST

Where to watch

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed online on the JioHotstar app and website.