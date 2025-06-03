RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Punjab Kings Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Both Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar have announced unchanged playing elevens.

"We're going to bowl. Only want to give positive signs to my mind and body. It’s an amazing day. Crowd is electrifying. All we have to do is come here and cherish. Boys are in brilliant shape and mindset. All we spoke about in the team meeting is the more calm you are, the better. Nerves are fine. I won't say it’s just like another game. It’s the final and we're going to play like a final. Tremendous feeling just thinking about lifting the trophy," Shreyas Iyer said during the toss.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar said, "We were also going to bowl. Pitch looks hard, will try to put a good score and put them under pressure. Till now we've played good cricket. It’s just another game for us. It’s a big stage but as I said it’s just another away game for us. Same team. Pitch is looking good. I think it’s a flat track, a mix of red and black soil."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

Punjab Kings Playing XI

Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Substitutes