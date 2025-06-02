RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Rajat Patidar and Shreyas Iyer Pose With Trophy Ahead of Title Clash (See Pics)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar and Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer posed with the IPL trophy ahead of the final scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, at Narendra Modi Stadium. In a photoshoot before the match, the two captains stood in their team jerseys holding the trophy. The official IPL X handle shared the images.

RCB reached the final after beating PBKS in Qualifier 1. Punjab Kings then defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in Qualifier 2 to secure their place in the title clash. Both teams have yet to win an IPL trophy. This guarantees a new champion this season. For Shreyas Iyer, this is his first season with Punjab Kings. Last year, he captained Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title. He is now leading a new team to his second consecutive final.

Punjab finished the league stage on top with nine wins and 19 points from 14 matches. Rajat Patidar took over captaincy of RCB before this season. In just his third season with the team, he has impressed with his leadership. RCB finished second on the points table with nine wins and 19 points, behind Punjab on net run rate.

RCB will look to maintain their winning form from the first qualifier. Punjab Kings will seek revenge after their earlier loss to RCB.

Both captains face pressure to lead their teams to their maiden IPL title. The final promises to be a thrilling contest.