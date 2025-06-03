RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025: How Much Prize Money Will Winner, Runner-Up and Individual Award Winners Get?

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will meet in the Indian Premier League 2025 final on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Both teams are looking to lift their first-ever IPL trophy since the league began in 2008. While fans eagerly await the high-stakes clash between two original franchises, there is also growing interest in the prize money that will be awarded to the top teams and players. Since 2022, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not made any major changes to the prize distribution. There has also been no official announcement this season. However, the current prize structure is expected to follow the same format as in recent years.

According to that structure, the IPL champion receives Rs 20 crore while the runner-up is awarded Rs 13. 5 crore. Teams that lose in Qualifier 2 are given Rs 7 crore. The side eliminated in the Eliminator round receives Rs 6.5 crore.

The prize money breakdown for IPL 2025 is as follows:

Winner – Rs 20 crore

Runner-up – Rs 13.5 crore

Eliminated in Qualifier 2 – Rs 7 crore

Eliminated in Eliminator – Rs 6.5 crore

Awards for top individual performers:

Players who win the Orange Cap and Purple Cap each receive Rs 10 lakh. The Emerging Player of the Season is awarded Rs 20 lakh.

