RCB vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: When & Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Match Featuring Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. RCB have already sealed a playoff spot for the second straight year and will be looking to win their remaining two league matches. A double win could secure them two chances to qualify for their first IPL final since 2016. SunRisers Hyderabad, the former champions, are already out of the playoff race. Despite the early exit, they will aim to end their campaign with a win and restore some pride.

RCB vs SRH Live Telecast in India

The live telecast of the RCB vs SRH match will be available on the Star Sports Network. The match will be broadcast on several channels including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

RCB vs SRH Live Streaming in India

Fans can stream the match live through the JioHotstar app and website. However, a paid subscription is now required to access IPL 2025 content.

Viewers can get a 90-day JioHotstar subscription by purchasing a Jio SIM and recharging with a plan of ₹299 or higher.

Match Details

Date : Friday, May 23

Time : 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (captain and wicketkeeper), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma.

Impact Player Substitutes: Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (captain), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.

Impact Player Substitutes: Mohammad Shami, Harsh Dubey, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh.