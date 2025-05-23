RCB vs SRH, Lucknow Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Today’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Match?

Cricket fans can breathe easy as weather conditions in Lucknow are expected to remain clear for Friday's IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and SunRisers Hyderabad. The 65th league match will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The contest was originally scheduled in Bengaluru but was moved due to heavy rains in the city.

According to AccuWeather, Lucknow will see dry conditions throughout the match. The temperature is expected to range from 30 to 34 degrees Celsius with moderate humidity in the 40 percent range. No rainfall is predicted during match hours, ensuring an uninterrupted evening of cricket.

Read Also | Cricketer Deepti Sharma Cheated and Robbed by Close Friend and Fellow Player; FIR Registered

RCB have already secured a place in the playoffs and currently sit second in the points table with 17 points from 12 matches. A win tonight will boost their chances of finishing in the top two. SunRisers Hyderabad, though out of the playoff race, are coming off a morale-boosting win against Lucknow Super Giants. They will aim to end their season on a high.