RCB's athletic fielding complementing their batting prowess

Mumbai, April 21 While Royal Challengers Bangalore have relied on their hotshot skipper Faf du Plessis, and middle-order batters Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik to deliver with the bat, it's their athletic fielding and the way Anuj Rawat and Suyash Prabhudessai have been gliding and making tjose diving saves that has caught the attention of one and all.

RCB players produced some electric fielding efforts on the pitch which saw them defeat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs on April 16. In a match that saw Dinesh Karthik smash the DC bowling all around the park for his unbeaten 66, former skipper Virat Kohli plucked out a ripper from mid-air while Rawat, Prabhudessai and du Plessis provided the edge on the field, preventing several DC strikes from reaching the boundary ropes.

In the contest against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 19, which RCB won by 18 runs to climb to No.2 on the points table, Prabhudessai pulled off a fine catch while Kohli, du Plessis, and Rawat were simply amazing on the field. They didn't hesitate to throw their bodies on the field and the discipline was impeccable.

Du Plessis was exceptionally happy to see his team put in their best efforts on the ground. "We have got good athletes in our squad. We want to make sure that we are bringing this intensity every time to the ground," he said.

He also spoke about his team's bowling saying, "Our bowlers are doing their job, but it is also a help to put up such electric fielding. We just want to make sure that out of all the teams that there are, we should have the best athletes on the field."

Du Plessis himself put in a rollicking effort that saw him saving two crucial runs that had fears of him injuring himself but in the end, it was all in a day's work and he came out unscathed.

In fact, RCB's dependable middle-order batter Maxwell had praised Rawat and Prabhudessai follwing the team's win against DC at the Wankhede on April 16, saying, "I am really proud of two guys here, Anuj Rawat and Suyash Prabhdudessai. Despite not getting too many runs around, they have still created a very positive impact on the game. I think that is really a key thing when you come to the side," Maxwell had said on RCB Bold Diaries.

"I think even if you are not scoring runs or taking wickets, I still think you are having a positive effect. Those guys are continuing to do that."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor