RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar four wickets away from IPL milestone

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 3 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will eye a milestone during the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Punjab Kings (PBKS), as he is just four wickets away from becoming the first pacer to touch 200-wicket mark in the league's history and second bowler overall.

As RCB and PBKS chase their first IPL title, Bhuvneshwar's bowling will have a crucial role to play at the powerplay and death. He is RCB's third-highest wicket-taker, with 15 scalps in 13 games at an average of 29.66, with an economy rate of 9.27. His best bowling figures in this edition are 3/33.

With four more wickets, Bhuvneshwar will join Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has 220 IPL wickets in 173 matches at an average of 22.70, with the best score of 5/40.

In 189 matches, Bhuvneshwar has taken 196 wickets at an average of 27.41, with an economy rate of 7.41, with best figures of 5/19.

The veteran pacer also has a fantastic record against PBKS, with 32 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 19.93, with best figures of 5/19 and an economy rate of 7.36.

However, Bhuvneshwar has been wicketless in all four tournament finals he has played in T20s, though he has had a good economy rate of 6.53.

Will Bhuvneshwar break his wicketless streak in the final?

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Blessing Muzarabani, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash.

