RCB's Jitesh Sharma reveals massive reason he feels settled in; outlines influence of Dinesh Karthik on his game

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru first-choice wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma opened up about the bond he shared with the team mentor and franchise icon Dinesh Karthik and the influence he has had on his game.

During last year's mega auction, RCB shelled out a substantial amount to acquire Jitest for the 18th edition of the cash-rich league. With a price tag of Rs 11 crore, Jitesh has embraced the role of finisher and emerged as a fundamental figure in the franchise's middle order.

The hidden reason behind Jitesh settling into the squad and expressing himself freely is the relationship he shares with Karthik. With Karthik being a former wicketkeeper-batter and playing a similar role to Jitesh, the task of communication has become much easier for the 31-year-old.

"I think I've finally found someone I can truly work withsomeone I can learn from, someone who matches my wavelength, and I match his. Someone who is just like me. And that someone is D.K. Anna (Dinesh Karthik). He is one of the biggest reasons I feel settled. He has played the same role for the Indian team and in the IPL, too. I'm very comfortable talking to him. He understands my feelings and my game, and I understand what he's trying to convey. He has performed under pressure and knows what kind of risks are involved in key moments," Jitesh said on JioHotstar's special series.

"Earlier, I never had this kind of conversation with anyone because not many have succeeded while batting at number 6. And those who have, they usually play for teams like the Chennai Super Kings or other big franchises. But now, I get to interact with DK daily. Being a wicketkeeper-batter himself, he understands me, and I understand what he expects. I've got more freedom here. I had it in my previous team too, but now I'm also learning new things and gaining insights I hadn't before," he added.

While embellishing his role in the middle order, Jitesh has mustered up 101 runs from eight matches in the limited time he gets to spend on the field. While going into further details about the progress he has made under Karthik, Jitesh feels the former star, who brought him out of his comfort zone, has helped him make a couple of technical tweaks, which have allowed him to progress. One of those is the usage of Jitesh's natural hand movement. The slight enhancement has allowed him to evolve, which is just the beginning.

"DK has pulled me out of my comfort zone and into a new space I haven't been in before. I've always had certain shots in my arsenal, but I didn't believe in them. I never worked on them because previous coaches would say, 'Go straight, play this way, play that way.' It's true that hitting sixes in the 'V' is my strength, but I always wanted to learn more," he said.

"My mindset isif someone is teaching and I can add a new skill, why not? DK told me to use my natural hand movement and encouraged me to try. They picked me for those abilities, so they saw something. DK saw something, and that's how things are evolving now. This is just the beginning," he added.

