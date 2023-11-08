"Real Ben Stokes arrived at the World Cup": Irfan Pathan all-rounder's knock against Netherlands

New Delhi [India], November 8 : Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan heaped praise on England's all-rounder Ben Stokes who struck a scintillating ton against Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in the World Cup on Wednesday.

Stokes, who could not make a mark in the World Cup so far, scored a 108-run knock against the Netherlands. With this knock, he crossed the 10,00 run mark and has now amassed 10,081 runs in international cricket.

"Finally the real Ben Stokes arrived at the World Cup," Pathan said on X.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle commended Stokes for playing exceptionally under pressure. "There are some players who just revel under pressure and very few do it as well as @benstokes38. He has given England enough today."

Apart from Stokes, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis and Sanath Jayasuriya are some other players with 10,000 plus runs.

In the ODI format, the 32-year-old player made his debut in 2011 and has part in 113 matches and scored 3379 runs. He scalped 74 wickets in the 50-over format.

Stokes played his first Test match in 2013 and took part in 97 matches in which he made 6117 runs. He picked up 197 wickets in the long format.

In the 20-over format, the left-handed batsman made his debut in 2011 and scored 585 runs. Stokes has taken 26 wickets in the shortest format.

Stokes has slammed five ODI centuries with an average of 40.71. He also smashed 13 hundreds in Test cricket with a 36.41 average.

On Wednesday, Ben Stokes made his maiden ODI World Cup ton to save the England innings from a collapse during the match against the Netherlands. Stokes scored 108 runs from 84 balls with a strike rate of 128.57. He slammed 6 fours and 6 sixes in Pune.

