"Real shame for us to lose a player like Jofra Archer": Tymal Mills ahead of T20 Blast finals

Birmingham [UK], September 5 : After leading Sussex to Blast Finals Day in his first season as T20I captain, Tymal Mills expressed his frustration about star pacer Jofra Archer being unavailable for the clash.

The Blasts' final day will see the two semi-finals and final being played back-to-back at Edgbaston on September 14. During that period, England will be involved in a three-match home T20I series against their arch-rival, Australia.

The second and third T20Is will be played on September 13 and 15, and as a result, some of the England players are bound to miss the Blast Finals Day. According to ESPNcricinfo, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is working through scenarios, but players will only be released if they are not needed for the final two matches.

Mills expressed frustration about losing one of his prime pacers, Archer, before the final and believes it is "pretty stupid."

"As far as I'm aware, no England players will be available - which is pretty stupid, to be honest. Obviously, no England players will be there from any side, but it is a real shame for us to lose a player like Jof (Archer). Whoever comes in for him will have big boots to fill," Mills said after captaining Sussex to an eight-wicket win over Lancashire, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Surrey will be worst affected in this scenario, with all-rounder Jamie Overton called up by England as injury cover. He will join Sam Curran, Will Jacks, and Reece Topley in the T20I squad.

Surrey are also waiting for confirmation of the availability of their four-Test players, including Gus Atkinson, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, and Jamie Smith.

Warwickshire will miss the presence of uncapped all-rounders Dan Mousley and Jacob Bethell, who are also in England's T20I squad.

"I know Warwickshire will be without Mousley and Bethell - two of their better players - if they beat Gloucestershire on Friday. It's disappointing. This is a big day of the year, and you'd like your best players there," Mills noted.

"For us, it hurts us a lot because you take Jofra Archer out of your team, and it is a huge loss. Other counties - Surrey, for example - can maybe cover their losses a bit better than what we can, but it is what it is. The XI that's taking the field on the 14th will have to step up. But I'm sure you won't find many people that will agree with the schedule and say, 'Yeah, it's great," he added.

