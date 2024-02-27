"Really disappointed, his pace was pedestrian": Michael Atherton on Robinson's bowling in Ranchi Test

New Delhi [India], February 27 : Former British cricketer Michael Atherton has said that he was disappointed with Ollie Robinson in the fourth Test against India in Ranchi and that the pacer "needs a good run of game time now" and not necessarily with the England team.

Robinson played his first match of the series against India in Ranchi. However, the seamer failed to make a mark in the game. The 30-year-old bowled for 13 overs in India's first innings, but was unable to scalp a single wicket. Following this, England's skipper Ben Stokes chose not to use Robinson in the second innings.

Speaking at the Sky Sports Cricket podcast, Atherton claimed that Robinson's pace has been average in the Ranchi Test.

"Ollie Robinson - I was really disappointed with this game. His pace was pedestrian. He was down on pace, he obviously got that half-century but dropped a catch and didn't get called up on by Ben Stokes on the fourth day," Atherton said on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

The former cricketer added that the English bowler needs a few good games only then he can get his form back.

"He looked like a player who had been out of cricket for seven months. For all the training that you do and all the training sessions that you have in Abu Dhabi or whatever, I think he looks like a bowler who needs a good run of game time now and not necessarily with England either," he added.

England lost their third consecutive match in the series, unable to capitalise on their early 1-0 advantage following a narrow victory in Hyderabad. The visitors had their chances, notably in Rajkot and Ranchi, but India came back strong on both occasions to win.

In the fourth Test, England had a terrible day as they allowed India to score over 300 runs and narrow the first innings lead. England were then bowled out for only 146 runs in the second innings.

India will lock horns with England in the fifth and final Test match of the series from March 7 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor