"Really happy ": Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan after win against New Zealand in third ODI

Napier [New Zealand], December 23 : Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib said that he was happy with his performance against New Zealand in the third ODI on Sunday.

Bangladesh clinched a nine-wicket win against New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier. Even though they won the game, they lost the series against the Kiwis by 2-1.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Tanzim Hasan revealed that the ball was nipping and swinging in the first inning and he tried to bowl "wicket-to-wicket" and improve his line and length.

"Really happy. How I started, it was really good. I really enjoyed bowling there. The ball was nipping, the ball was swinging. It helped the team and set the tone for the team. I tried to bowl wicket-to-wicket and tried to hold my line and length. The wicket really helped me. Was really good for pace bowlers. Last match, I bowled here and there. I had to keep it tight, that's what I did today," Tanzim said.

Recapping the match, Bangladesh's decision to bowl first after winning the toss in Napier worked for them. The Bengal Tigers put up a stupendous bowling performance and ended New Zealand's inning by the 32nd over.

Kiwi opener Will Young (26 runs from 43 balls) and skipper Tom Latham (21 runs from 34 balls) were the only standout batters for the home side. Young and Latham's effort led the Kiwis to 98/10.

The visitors dominated the game from the very first over of the match. Three Bangladesh bowlers bagged three-wicket hauls in Napier - Shoriful Islam, Tanzim, and Soumya Sarkar.

In the run chase of 99 runs, last match's top performer Soumya Sarkar (4 runs from 16 balls) retired hurt after sustaining an injury. However, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (51 runs from 42 balls) did not his absence be felt and ended the match by the start of the 16th over.

Tanzim gave away only 14 runs in his seven-over spell and was named the 'Player of the Match'. The top run scorer of the series Will Young (220 runs from 3 innings) was named the 'Player of the Series'.

