Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 21 : Following Sri Lanka's maiden win in the ongoing ODI World Cup against the Netherlands at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, Sri Lanka batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama said that he really wanted to win a game for his team.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Samarawickrama said that he knew it would be hard in the later part because the wicket was turning and gripping. He accepted that it was hard to play against the spinners since the wicket was slow.

"Really happy to finish the game for my team. We needed a win, we haven't done well in the last 3 games, so I really wanted to win a game for my team and I am really happy. When I went to bat the wicket was not easy, the ball was spinning and the pacers were bowling good lines and lengths, my plan was to bat deep and play maximum overs, I did my basics right and hence succeeded. I knew it would be hard in the later part because the wicket was turning and gripping, my plan for others was also to bat deep and tell them we can't chase this total in 40 overs. Today it was hard (to bat) against the spinners, the wicket was slow and the ball was gripping," Sadeera Samarawickrama said.

On the other hand, the Dutch skipper Scott Edwards accepted that the team did not start well in the game which cost them the game.

Edwards showered praise on the Netherlands spinner Aryan Dutt and said that he bowled exceptionally well.

"We obviously didn't start well. I thought we got ourselves to what was a pretty competitive total. Our first 30 overs - we just didn't get it right. Leaked too many boundary balls. Didn't field that well either. Our bowlers have been good for us throughout the tournament, but our top order and our bowlers let us down today. Don't know if we would change too much. Just want to execute better. Had a feeling it would turn later. Aryan turns it a bit more generally than other spinners. He bowled exceptionally well. Our batting hasn't quite clicked yet. Got a few too many starts but haven't kicked on. Not too bothered either way (batting first or second). Not too stressed about the toss," Scott Edwards said.

Coming to the match, the Netherlands opted to bat first and put on 262 runs in their 49.4 overs. At one point, the Dutch were at 91/6, but Sybrand (70 in 82 balls, with four boundaries and one six) and Logan (59 in 75 balls, with one four and one six) helped the Netherlands recover and put up a competitive score. Dilshan Madhushanka (4/49) and Kasun Rajitha (4/50) were the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka.

In the chase of 263, Sri Lanka had some hiccups but knocks from Sadeera Samarawickrama (91* in 107 balls with seven fours), Pathum Nissanka (54 in 52 balls with nine fours) and Charith Asalanka (44 in 66 balls with two fours and six) guided SL to a win.

Aryan Dutt (3/44) was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands.

Sri Lanka is in the ninth spot with two points, getting their first win in the tournament. The Netherlands is at eight spots, with one win and three losses. They have two points as well.

