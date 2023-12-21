Really sad that Khurram Shahzad got injured; he bowled really well: Saud Shakeel

Melbourne, Dec 21 Pakistan’s left-handed batter Saud Shakeel was left sad over fast-bowler Khurram Shahzad’s tour of Australia coming to a premature end due to stress fracture in ribs and an abdominal muscle tear, saying that the recent entrant to international cricket had bowled really well in the series opener at Perth.

Shahzad complained of discomfort in his left side during the first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium, where he had picked five wickets in an impressive performance, and scans revealed the right-arm pacer had picked up a stress fracture in his ribs and an abdominal muscle tear.

Shahzad is also the second Pakistan bowler to be injured on tour after leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed missed the Perth Test due to discomfort in right leg. "He bowled really well, he had a big job coming here. I'm really sad for him that he got injured. That's part of the game. We have a couple of other bowlers as well – Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali – and they can get good wickets in this Melbourne Test," Shakeel told reporters in Melbourne, as quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

At Perth, Pakistan were bowled out for 271 in 101.5 overs of their first innings, where they saw an increase in their run rate once captain Shan Masood came out to bat. But in the second innings, the resistance fell apart as Pakistan were bowled out for just 89 to crash to a 360-run defeat.

Shakeel, who made 28 and 24 in the first Test, feels Pakistan has to be more positive in its batting approach against a quality Australia bowling line-up. "We just need to be more positive with our batting approach and just play some attacking shots to get runs and put them under pressure."

"In the second innings in Perth, the cracks opened a little and it was slightly difficult to bat on that fourth day. They bowled well … but the cracks played a bit of a role. The Perth pitch has got the maximum bounce. I think this pitch will suit us … The matches in Melbourne I've seen, it's not (as) hard to bat on."

"When you come to Australia they've got good experience, they have a quality attack. When you're playing in their home conditions it's more of a mental challenge than physical. As a team … we have to go out there and score runs," concluded Shakeel.

