Records tumble in South Africa's 428-run blitzkrieg against Sri Lanka, Markram scores fastest century in World Cup

New Delhi [India], October 7 : South Africa rained runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday in their first match of this year's World Cup match and records tumbled as Sri Lanka's bowling was hammered around the ground.

Allrounder Aiden Markram brought up his ton after facing 49 deliveries and became the fastest century-hitter in Cricket World Cup history.

The last time this record was broken on Indian soil was in 2011 when Ireland's Kevin O'Brien scored a century in 50 balls against England.

Markram wasn't the only player to score in three digits. Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen scored a century each which powered South Africa to a massive 428-5.

Proteas surpassed the previous highest World Cup ODI score of 417, made by Australia against Afghanistan in 2015.

The hat-trick of centuries matched the record for the most in a men's ODI innings. This is just the fourth time that this feat has been achieved. England did it in 2022 and South Africa twice in 2015.

However, this was the first time a hat-trick of centuries was struck in a World Cup.

This innings showed South Africa's abilities with the bat in the World Cup as they are the only team to score over 400 runs for the third time.

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who has troubled batsmen, found himself on the receiving end on his ODI World Cup debut.

He leaked 95 runs, the highest by a Sri Lankan bowler in ODI World Cup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor