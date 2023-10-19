Red-hot India aim to continue winning streak in World Cup 2023 as they face Bangladesh today

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : The Rohit Sharma-led red-hot team India aim to continue its winning streak in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at home as they face Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune today.

The rivalry between India and Bangladesh has grown in recent years, as the 2011 World Cup champions have found the Bangla Tigers to be a difficult side to crack.

The two Asian cricket giants are set to clash in the 17th match of the ongoing World Cup 2023 in Pune today at 2:00 PM IST.

India, who are riding high on confidence, will back themselves to keep their winning streak alive as this match follows India's three previous victories against Australia, Afghanistan, and their arch-rivals Pakistan. The Men in Blue have dominated the head-to-head record in ODI matches, with 31 wins in 40 total matches. On the other hand, Bangladesh has won 8 matches.

Three of India's 31 victories over Bangladesh came at home. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has won six games at home but is yet to win a game away from home.

The last time these two Asian giants faced each other was in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2023. In which, the Men in Blue lost the game by six runs.

With the exception of a rough start in the second innings of their opening World Cup match against Australia, which was overcome by a steady stand between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, India hasn't allowed a game to slip away from them in the ongoing tournament.

Bangladesh will aim to rebound in Pune, after a victory in their first World Cup match the Tigers have suffered back-to-back crushing defeats.

In all of their defeats, the opponents gained the upper hand early in the game, forcing Bangladesh to play catch-up.

But the Shakib Al Hasan-led team will know they have everything they need to stun India. The team features a lot of veteran players, including those who have previously won against India.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (Vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (Vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

