Reece Topley ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022, with injury, Tymal Mills named replacement

Tymal Mills is set to be added to the England squad as a replacement for left-arm pacer Reece Topley after the latter has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 due to an injury. . The 28-year-old was only set to miss the tournament opener against Afghanistan on Saturday, October 22. However, the extent of the injury was serious than expected which eventually ruled him out of the showpiece event.Reece Topley, the tall pacer had injured his ankle while fielding prior to England's warm-up fixture against Pakistan at the Gabba on Monday, October 17.

Due to the injury, the bowler was in no position to play the warm-up game and was rested for the day. Reportedly, the left-arm speedster injured his ankle while fielding at the boundary when he awkwardly landed on the advertising cushions. This is the second major injury concern for the Three Lions after star batter Jonny Bairstow was abruptly ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a horrific accident while playing golf where he ended up with a broken leg. Tymal Mills a T20 specialist is well versed with conditions in Australia having played the Big Bash League (BBL) down under for a few years. The 30-year-old has represented the teams like the Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Perth Scorchers, etc. He is also part of Mumbai Indians in the IPL.