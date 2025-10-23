"Reminded me of Yuvraj Singh...": Ashwin praises Cooper Connolly's cover drive in 2nd ODI

New Delhi [India], October 23 : Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin lavished praise on young Australian batter Cooper Connolly, drawing parallels between his off-side play and legendary Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Connolly played a mature, unbeaten knock of 61 off 53 balls to guide Australia to a thrilling two-wicket win over India in the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday, sealing the series 2-0 with one match still to play.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said Connolly's stroke play reminded him of a young Yuvraj Singh during his early days in international cricket.

"There is not much experience in this Australian batting line-up, yet they showed so much strength that they proved to the world that the next generation of batters are truly ready. Cooper Connolly's cover drive reminded me of Yuvraj Singh's cover drive from his debut during the Champions Trophy against Australia," Ashwin said.

He recalled Yuvraj's famous innings of 84 off 80 balls in the 2000 ICC KnockOut Cup quarter-final against Australia.

Connolly, who came in during a tricky chase, kept his composure and anchored Australia's innings expertly as wickets fell around him. His calculated knock, laced with five boundaries and a six, ensured Australia chased down the 265-run target with two wickets in hand.

Coming to the match, Australia, leading by 1-0, put India to bat first. Rohit and Shubman Gill started off cautiously, but Xaiver Bartlett (3/39) reduced India to 17/2, with quick wickets of Gill (9) and Virat (0).

Rohit put on an innings-saving 118-run stand with vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (61 in 77 balls, with seven fours). Axar also played a vital 44 in 41 balls, with five fours, continuing his fine run at number five. However, Adam Zampa (4/60) reduced India to 226/8.

A final flourish from Harshit Rana (24* in 18 balls, with three fours) and Arshdeep Singh (13) saw them add 37 runs for the ninth wicket, and India ended their innings at 264/9.

During the run-chase, Australia was reduced to 54/2, but contributions from Matt Short (74 in 78 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), Cooper Connolly (61* in 53 balls, with five fours and a six) and Mitchell Owen (36 in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) always kept Australia in good position even though Washington Sundar (2/37), Arshdeep (2/41) and Harshit (2/59) produced some breakthroughs in between.

Zampa earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his four-fer. Aussies have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor