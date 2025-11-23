Renshaw, Jewell shine as Queensland, Tasmania, South Australia end Day 2 strong in Sheffield Shield

Brisbane [Australia], November 23 : Australian opener Matt Renshaw highlighted Day 2 of the Queensland vs Victoria Sheffield Shield 2025-26 match with a century while Tasmania's Caleb Jewell also put on a standout performance with a ton against New South Wales. South Australia captain Nathan McSweeney, along with opener Henry Hunt ended the day for South Australia on a high.

In Brisbane, Queensland ended Day 2 on 352/7 leading by 34 runs in reply to Victoria's score of 318/9d in the first innings.

Resuming the day at 0/15, the Queenslanders showed resolve against the Victorian pace attack. While Renshaw scored 112 off 192 balls, Lachlan Hearne also contributed with a 47-run knock to help the hosts end the day with a lead.

Victorian fast bowler Todd Murphy was the most successful bowler for the visitors as he registered figures of 2/73.

In Sydney, Tasmania posted 196/2 by the end of Day 2 in reply to New South Wales' score of 391/9d in the first innings. Tasmanian opener Caleb Jewell notched up a 102-run innings as Tim Ward (53 not out) and Bradley Hope (8 not out) will continue batting at crease on Day 3.

Earlier in the match, Sam Konstas (43), Ryan Hicks (50), Kurtis Patterson (80), Lachlan Shaw (68) and Josh Phillipe (52) helped the hosts reach a strong total.

In Adelaide, South Australia posted a strong reply with the bat as they ended Day2 with 100/1 in response to Western Australia's total of 188 in the first innings. Henry Hunt (42 not out) and Nathan McSweeney (33 not out) will continue to bat for the hosts on Day 3.

Earlier in the match, Western Australia's Jayden Goodwin (53) was the sole half-centurion for the visitors as South Australia bowlers Henry Thornton and Ben Manenti starred with the ball, claiming three wickets each.

