Renshaw released from Australia's Test squad to play for Brisbane Heat in BBL

Sydney [Australia], January 17 : Australia batter Matthew Renshaw will be released from Australia's first Test squad for West Indies to feature in Brisbane Heat's Big Bash League Qualifier match with Sydney on Friday.

With Steve Smith moving to the opening slot to fill the vacant spot left after David Warner's retirement. Renshaw was the sole spare batter in Australia's 13-player squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Cricket Australia released a statement to confirm Renshaw's absence which read, "Matthew Renshaw will be released from the Australian men's squad to play for the Brisbane Heat against the Sydney Sixers in the #BBL13 qualifier on Friday. Renshaw will join the Heat tomorrow evening before returning to Adelaide on Saturday for day four #AUSvWI Test."

Renshaw's departure will leave Australia without a batting concussion substitution.

The Baggy Greens have needed a concussion substitution twice in Test and both of them came away from their home soil.

Marnus Labuschagne became the first concussion substitution in Test history when he replaced Steve Smith during the Lord's Test in the 2019 Ashes series.

He was also used as a concussion substitute in ODI cricket as he replaced Cameron Green in 2022 against South Africa.

Before playing in his final Test series, Warner named Marcus Harris as his replacement ahead of Renshaw.

But the left-handed batter was picked ahead of Harris who has recently enjoyed some remarkable outings with the bat.

Harris struck a flawless 126 off 131 deliveries against Pakistan in their two-day clash while playing for Victoria XI.

"It's a tough one. It's obviously up to the selectors. But from my position, I feel like the person who's worked their backside off and has been there for a while in the backgroundI think Harry's been that person. He's toured; he's going to have that chance. He scored a hundred the other day [for a Victoria XI vs the Pakistan]," Warner said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"He missed out on a couple other games but he's always been that person who was next in line. If the selectors show faith in him, then I'm sure he'll come out and play the way he does. It's not too dissimilar to me. If he sees it in his areas, he goes for it, plays his shots, and I think he would fit well," Warner added.

