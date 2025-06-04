Reunion of OG trio, Virushka moment, Virat's overwhelming emotions: RCB's maiden IPL title win, in pictures

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 4 : The night of June 3, Tuesday, will be remembered as one of the most iconic in the history of cricket and sports at large. An 18-year-long journey marked by loyalty, belief, resilience, and persistence finally bore fruit as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), led by their talismanic batter Virat Kohli, and backed by millions of devoted fans, celebrated their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title triumph.

At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, where either RCB or Punjab Kings (PBKS) were set to be crowned new champions, fans were treated to a thrilling contest. RCB's bowling unit both pace and spin stepped up when it mattered most, compensating for a slightly underwhelming performance with the bat.

Among the most emotional sights of the night was Virat Kohli visibly struggling to contain his emotions in the closing moments of the match. Shielding his tears and raw feelings first with his hands, then his cap, Kohli became the emotional centrepiece for fans, broadcasters, and fellow players alike. His unwavering commitment to RCB had finally been rewarded. He finished the season as RCB's leading run-scorer and third overall in the league, amassing 657 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.75, including eight half-centuries..

Moments after the final delivery was bowled and the result was finally confirmed, several RCB players came to Virat Kohli to finally congratulate him and cherish those few lovely moments with the franchise's senior-most player before post-match proceedings followed.

Virat also shared a special moment with the current captain, Rajat Patidar, who finally led the team in bringing home the coveted trophy.

Not forgetting his old teammates, Virat reunited and embraced former teammate and 'Mr 360' AB de Villiers, with whom he spent many years chasing this elusive title that has now become a reality. During the post-match interviews, West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who appeared in a red turban and RCB jersey to show his support for his two former franchises, joined Virat and AB, creating a joyous reunion that fans had eagerly awaited for years.

AB de Villiers is RCB's second-highest run-scorer of all time, with 4,522 runs in 157 matches and 145 innings at an average of 41.10, including two centuries and 37 half-centuries. His runs came at an impressive strike rate of 158.33.

For RCB from 2011-17, Gayle scored 3,163 runs in 85 matches and 84 innings at an average of 43.33, with a strike rate of 152.73. He scored five centuries and 19 fifties, with the best score of 175*.

As players celebrated their victory with their families, Virat shared a heartfelt moment with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Bengaluru became a centre of massive celebrations, filled with joyous cheers and fireworks lighting up the night sky, marking the beginning of a festivity that could well go on for days. Fans gathered at BGS Stadium to join in the celebrations, while former RCB player Vinay Kumar shared a video capturing fireworks bursting across the city. Ahmedabad, too, was illuminated with spectacular fireworks and vibrant lighting displays.

The eagerly awaited trophy presentation followed, featuring the entire team lifting the trophy together. Virat Kohli got the chance to hold and kiss the trophy, while Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers joined him to lift the title in a moment every RCB fan had dreamed of. Virat also lifted the trophy triumphantly in front of a packed crowd at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) applied timely breaks with the ball, while Yuzi Chahal (1/37) also prevented batters from attacking. While Virat (43 in 35 balls, with three fours) tried to keep the innings together, skipper Rajat Patidar (26 in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes), Jitesh Sharma (24 in 10 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Liam Livingstone (25 in 15 balls, with two fours) upped the attack enough to help RCB post 190/9 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, PBKS started well with Priyansh Arya (24 in 19 balls, with four boundaries) and Prabhsimran (26 in 22 balls, with two sixes) stitching a 43-run stand. Josh Inglis (39 in 23 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Shashank Singh (61* in 30 balls, three wins and six sixes) tried their level best to keep up with the rising run rate, but Krunal Panddya (2/17), Yash Dayal (1/18) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) put a fine show with the ball to restrict PBKS to 184/7, despite a sensational 22 runs smashed by Shashank in the final over while needing 29.

Krunal Pandya was named 'Player of the Match' for his impactful bowling performance.

The title wait continues for PBKS, who made their second IPL final and their first in 11 years.

