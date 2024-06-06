Riazat's 33, Nsubuga's discipline spell help Uganda pick up first win in T20 WC, beat Papua New Guinea

Guyana [West Indies], June 6 : Riazat Ali Shah's crucial knock of 33 runs followed by Frank Nsubuga's disciplined spell powered Uganda to a three-wicket victory against Papua New Guinea in a low-scoring game in their Group C match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 here at the Providence Stadium Wednesday (local time).

Just in their second match of the ongoing T20 World Cup, Uganda overcame a few hiccups in their run chase to pick up their first victory at the tournament.

Nsubuga collected figures of 2/4 to help bowl out Papua New Guinea for just 77 at the Guyana National Stadium and the African nation held their nerve to chase down that total with 10 deliveries remaining.

After being put to bat first, PNG's batting collapsed to 77 all out, and in the 19th over, Uganda, who were already struggling at 26 for 5, managed to make it home.

One of Uganda's budding stars, Riazat, guided the Cranes through the challenging chase with a low backlift in his cautious 33 off 56, falling just short of the milestone. The African side were reduced to 6/3 in the run chase as Papua New Guinea threatened to fight back, but Riazat's fighting knock of 33 runs ensured the side clinched their first win at a Men's T20 World Cup

Not only did PNG have to lament their subpar batting performance, but they also gave out 15 wide runs, making Uganda's chase easier.

Earlier opted to field first, Uganda's Alpesh Ramjani gave Papua New Guinea an early blow as he removed opener Assad Vala on the second ball of the innings.

The left-handed batter Sese Bau then opened his hand to play and smashed a boundary before losing his wicket to Juma Miyagi for 5.

PNG kept losing wickets as Tony Ura, Lega Siaka and Charles Amini all went back to the pavilion without putting big runs on board for their team.

Frank Nsubuga then gave PNG another blow as he removed set batter Hiri Hirifor 15. Alpesh Ramjani then removed Kiplin Doriga for 12.

Uganda then dismissed Chad Soper, Alei Nao and Norman Vanua to skittle out their opponents for just 77.

Brief score: Papua New Guinea 77 (Hiri Hiri 15, Kiplin Doriga 12; Frank Nsubuga 2-4) vs Uganda 78/7 (Riazat Ali Shah 33, Juma Miyagi 13; Alei Nao 2-16).

