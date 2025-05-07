Ricky Ponting calls Mitchell Owen 'exciting package' as he replaces Glenn Maxwell in Punjab Kings squad

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 7 : Australian all-rounder Mitchell Owen will be joining the Punjab Kings squad for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. He will replace Glenn Maxwell, who was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a finger injury, as reported by the Franchise.

Welcoming the 23-year-old to the team, head coach Ricky Ponting said as quoted by the PBKS press release, "I think we're all very happy to add Mitchell Owen to our squad for the back end of this season...He's someone that I've watched very closely, especially over the last 12 months."

"He's a very exciting player, a very exciting package. He is someone who can bat in lots of different positions in the order and can bowl some very handy medium pace as well, which will be really good for us. I'm really excited to have him as part of the group and looking forward to him getting over here sooner rather than later," he further added.

Joining the Kings for Rs. 3 crore, Owen has scored a total of 646 runs and picked up 10 wickets in 34 T20 matches. He also has two centuries to his name, with a highest score of 108.

"I am really excited to be given the opportunity to join the Punjab Kings, and I can't wait to get over there and get stuck in," said Owen on joining the team as quoted by the PBKS press release.

"We believe Mitch Owen has the skillset and temperament to thrive in the IPL. He's an exciting young talent with a bright future, and we're looking forward to seeing him showcase his abilities in our setup," said Satish Menon, the CEO of Punjab Kings.

