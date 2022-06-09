Ricky Ponting joins Hobart Hurricanes as head of strategy

Ricky Ponting has been named as head of strategy at Hobart Hurricanes. Ponting has played in the Big Bash League for Hobart previously but the team is yet to win a title.Ponting will be on board for three years and is set to play a big role in taking key decisions."Ponting has signed a three-year deal with the male Hurricanes program which, will see him identify candidates for the now-vacant head coaching position, and work on match and list strategy with the then-appointed coach," read a statement from Hobart Hurricanes.

Ponting believes that he's better placed now to understand T20 cricket as he takes up the new role."The competition and the game itself have changed enormously from when I played for the Hurricanes back in BBL|01 and BBL|02, and I know so much more about the nuances of the T20 game now than I did then," said Ponting."I'm passionate about the progression of Tasmanian and Australian cricket across all forms of the game, so to be asked to take on such a critical role for the Hurricanes is really special. I'm looking forward to getting to work and securing the best coach for what we need then building a plan for the team to execute next season."With a few tweaks in a couple of key areas, I believe the Hurricanes have the foundations to win our first BBL trophy," he added.

