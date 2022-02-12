Ricky Ponting to miss mega auction, Saba Karim to lead Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting will miss the IPL auction in Bengaluru. Instead former Indian cricketers Saba Karim & Pravin Amre will lead the team from Delhi at auction table on Saturday. DC has retained the likes of Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje and will go into auction with a budget of 47.5 Crore.

The franchise shared glimpses from their mock auction with GMR Group’s Kiran Kumar Grandhi in attendance alongside Delhi Capitals CEO Vinod Bisht, JSW Sports CEO Mustafa Ghouse. Capitals Scouting and Recruitment Strategist Shyantanu Chokhani, coach Pravin Amre and former Indian keeper Saba Karim were also in attendance as the franchise officials discussed their plans for the mega auction.

