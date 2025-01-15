Rift Among Team India Support Staff: Gautam Gambhir Scolded Morne Morkel In Public During Australia Tour: Reports

Gautam Gambhir's tenure as head coach has come under scrutiny following India’s 1-3 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. Known for his strict adherence to discipline, the former Indian opener recently made headlines for reprimanding bowling coach Morne Morkel during the Australia tour. According to a report by The Times of India, the incident occurred after Morkel arrived late to a practice session due to a prior personal engagement. Gambhir confronted him on the ground, in full view of the team, highlighting his no-nonsense approach.

“Gambhir is very strict about discipline. He reprimanded Morkel immediately at the ground. The board has been told that Morkel remained reserved for the rest of the tour. It’s now up to them to resolve their differences for the team’s smooth functioning,” a BCCI official stated. The matter was reportedly raised during the January 11 review meeting held by the BCCI. The board is actively evaluating the performance of the team’s support staff following their underwhelming performance in Australia.

Support Staff Under the Microscope

Batting coach Abhishek Nayar and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate are reportedly being scrutinized for their contributions. Questions have been raised about Nayar’s effectiveness in offering fresh insights to the batting unit, especially under the leadership of Gambhir, an accomplished batsman himself. Similarly, Doeschate’s limited international experience has drawn criticism, with doubts cast on his ability to improve the performance of seasoned players. A BCCI source revealed that the board is considering shorter contract terms of 2-3 years for support staff to ensure accountability. “The board feels loyalty issues can arise when coaches spend extended time with the team. However, specialists like side-arm throwdown coaches have been a valuable addition,” the source added.

Gambhir-Morkel Relationship in Focus

Despite their long-standing history, the tension between Gambhir and Morkel has become a focal point. Both are expected to resolve their differences ahead of the Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place in Pakistan and Dubai later this year. The BCCI’s proactive approach in seeking feedback from senior players signals its commitment to revamping the support structure, aiming to enhance team performance on the global stage.