Rinku Singh Blushes as Fiancée Priya Saroj Steals the Spotlight in the Viral Engagement Video

Indian cricket star Rinku Singh and Member of Parliament Priya Saroj recently got engaged, and their ceremony has become the talk of the town. While the couple’s engagement photos have already been making rounds on social media, a special video from the event has now gone viral, drawing admiration from fans across the country. In the video, Priya Saroj is seen dancing energetically to the hit Bollywood track “Nagada Nagada” from the movie Jab We Met. The moment captures her joyful performance as she smiles and executes vibrant dance moves. Standing nearby, Rinku Singh appears completely mesmerized, blushing and watching her intently as she takes the spotlight.

Rinku Singh dances with his fiancee Priya Saroj at their engagement. pic.twitter.com/QfxNDWd4Zo — KnightRidersXtra (@KKR_Xtra) June 8, 2025

The cricketer, who danced with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during the IPL Season 18 opening ceremony as part of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise, is known for his confident demeanor on and off the field. However, this time, in the presence of his future wife, he chose to remain bashfully on the sidelines, enjoying her dance performance without attempting to overshadow it. Rinku Singh, who has made a name for himself as a reliable finisher in India’s T20 squad, rose to prominence with his explosive performances for KKR in the IPL. Priya Saroj, meanwhile, is an elected Member of Parliament, and the two have garnered a significant fan following individually.

Also Read: Sports Minister Mandaviya inaugurates Saurashtra Pro T20 League, bats for local talent

The couple reportedly knew each other for over two and a half years before taking the next step in their relationship. Their engagement marks the beginning of a new chapter, with their wedding expected to take place soon. Fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating both their personal and professional achievements.