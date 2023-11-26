Rinku Singh continues to justify finisher tag with another hard-hitting cameo against Australia in 2nd T20I

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 26 : Indian middle-order batter Rinku Singh entertained fans with yet another cameo in the second T20I against Australia at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

In the match, Rinku came with India at 189/3 in 17.4 overs and smashed an unbeaten 31* in just nine balls, consisting of four boundaries and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 344.

Rinku continues to develop his reputation as a finisher, a journey which he started with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rinku has incredible statistics in his short T20I career so far. In seven matches and four innings, he has scored 128 runs at an average of 128.00, finishing unbeaten thrice. His runs have come at a strike rate of over 216, with the best score of 38.

Rinku has smashed 12 fours and nine sixes in his T20I career so far, with a total of 102 runs coming through fours and sixes themselves.

The left-hander is on another level in overs 19 to 20 in T20Is, scoring 93 runs in just 28 balls. He has been dismissed only once in this phase of the game.

In the final two overs, Rinku has hit nine fours and eight sixes in these 28 balls, with only four balls being dots. He has batted at a strike rate of over 332.

In T20s so far in death overs, Rinku has scored 520 runs in 250 balls. His strike rate is a massive 208.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to field first. Half-centuries came from Yashasvi Jaiswal (53 in 25 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (58 in 43 balls, with three fours and two sixes). These openers put on a stand of 77 runs for the first wicket. Another half-century was scored by Ishan Kishan, who ended with 52 in 32 balls, with three fours and four sixes.

Nathan Ellis (3/45) and Marcus Stoinis (1/27) were among the wickets for Aussies.

Australia needs to score 236 to level the five-match series 1-1.

