Rinku Singh has established his name in pantheon of legendary match finishers in IPL history: Harbhajan Singh

New Delhi, May 21 Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh is mighty impressed with Rinku Singh's yet another sensational performance and said that the uncapped India cricketer has put himself in the pantheon of legendary match-finishers in the IPL history.



In an IPL 2023 match, LSG survived a Rinku Singh scare (67 not out off 33) by the barest of margins and booked the playoffs berth for the second season in a row with a slender one-run margin on Saturday night.

Rinku - the star of KKR and a sensation of IPL 2023 - almost pulled off a heist for KKR in yet another incredible run chase by scoring 19 runs off the final over in pursuit of 21.

"Rinku Singh has put his name in the pantheon of legendary match finishers in the history of IPL. With his incredible performances in this season, he has put himself in the league of legends like Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard," said Harbhajan on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

"I salute this exceptionally talented cricketer. He has won millions of hearts with his breathtaking knocks this season and I bow down to him. My best wishes to Rinku and his family. In the next IPL season, he might not be an uncapped player," he added.

Harbhajan also lauded LSG captain Krunal Pandya for making good use of his bowlers in a must-win game against KKR. Despite leaking too many runs in the powerplay, LSG pulled back in the middle-overs and brought themselves back.

"Credit to Krunal Pandya for rotating his bowlers well. It was the highest quality of spin bowling from LSG against KKR. Hats off to the spinners for bowling with courage in the middle overs and under tough situations. Good signs for them ahead of playoffs as Chepauk traditionally favours spinners," he said.

