Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna make T20I debut for India, receive cap from skipper Bumrah 

Malahide (Dublin) [Ireland], August 19 : India's young batter Rinku Singh and bowler Prasidh Krishna made their T20I debut for India in the first match against Ireland in Dublin on Friday.

Rinku Singh came to the limelight in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he hit five consecutive six in the last over for the Kolkata Knight Riders to provide them with an improbable win against Gujarat Titans.

He had a breakthrough Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring 474 runs in 14 matches at an average of over 59 with four half-centuries.

Rinku also has a brilliant domestic cricket record for his state, Uttar Pradesh. In 42 first-class matches, he has scored 3,007 runs at an average of 57.82, with seven centuries and 19 fifties in 63 innings. His best score is 163*. In 54 List A matches, he has scored 1,818 runs at an average of 50.50. He has scored one century and 17 fifties in 49 innings with the best score of 104.

While, Prasidh has also played 89 T20s, scoring 1,768 runs at an average of 30.48 and a strike rate of over 140. He has scored 10 fifties in 81 innings, with the best score of 79.

He has already featured in the ODI team where he played 14 matches and took 25 wickets with an average of 23.92. In IPL, he has taken 49 scalps in 51 matches with an average of 34.76.

Pacer Prasidh last played for Team India in August 2022 against Zimbabwe. Due to a lumbar stress fracture, he missed the IPL 2023, where he was to play for Rajasthan Royals.

India won the toss and opted to field in the opening match of the three-match T20I series against Ireland at Malahide in Ireland on Friday.

India Playing XI: Jasprit Bumrah, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaisal, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jitesh Sharma, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

