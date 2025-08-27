Rinku Singh Smashes 57 off 27 Balls in UP T20 League Clash Against Lucknow Falcons (VIDEO)

Meerut Mavericks Cricket Team vs Lucknow Falcons Cricket Team Scorecard: India’s T20 finisher Rinku Singh once again displayed his explosive batting in the ongoing UP T20 League. The Meerut Mavericks captain scored 57 runs off 27 balls against Lucknow Falcons on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. He struck 3 fours and 4 sixes, helping his team reach 233 for 4 in 20 overs.

The Mavericks lost early wickets as Akshay Dubey (2) and Madhav Kaushik (5) fell cheaply. Swastik Chikara steadied the innings with 55 off 31 balls, including four fours and four sixes. Rinku Singh and Rituraj Sharma then shared a 94-run partnership off 49 balls. Sharma remained unbeaten on 74, while Ritik Vats added a quick 35 not out from eight balls in the final overs.

Rinku Singh rose to prominence after hitting five sixes in an over off Yash Dayal in the 2023 IPL. He made his T20I debut later that year. In 33 T20 matches, mostly in the middle order, he has scored 546 runs at a strike rate of 161.06, including three half-centuries.

Earlier in the tournament, Rinku scored an unbeaten 108 off 48 balls against Gorakhpur Lions. He hit seven fours and eight sixes in that innings. These performances have boosted his form ahead of the T20 Asia Cup starting September 9. He is part of India’s 15-member squad led by Suryakumar Yadav.