"Rinku's claim was vital for a spot but...": Rajeev Shukla on hard-hitter's exclusion from T20 WC squad

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], May 2 : Hard-hitting batter Rinku Singh was "really vital" for the team, but "no slot" was left for him as the selectors have chosen a "well-balanced" squad for the T20 World Cup, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla said.

The exclusion of hard-hitting batter Rinku from the T20 WC squad left many Indian team's fanbases baffled.

The BCCI on Tuesday announced India's 15-player squad with a couple of surprise exclusions. Opener Shubman Gill and star batter Rinku Singh did not find a spot in the main squad.

Rinku barely managed to make the reserve list after amassing 356 runs for India in 15 T20Is with an average of 89 and a strike rate of 176.24.

Speaking about Rinku's omission, the vice president said the selectors needed to figure out the apt combination for the side that led to the outcome.

"Now there is no slot left for Rinku which is why they have kept him in reserve. If you are lucky you may get your chance. Rinku's claim was really vital for a spot but there was no slot available for him. So he has been named as a reserved player," Shukla told ANI.

Shukla said selectors have chosen the "best team which has a balance."

"I feel that a good team has been selected. The selectors have chosen the best team which has a balance. Senior players are also there in whom there is a mix of old blood and young blood. Senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also in this team and younger players are also in it. So a very good combination has been made. Some players who performed well have also been kept in reserve, like Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh. If needed, reserved players may also get a chance. The entire squad plus reserves is very impressive."

India have opted for a spin-heavy bowling lineup consisting of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal while the pace battery will be led by Jasprit Bumrah with the support of Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, and vice-captain Hardik Pandya.

"Fast bowlers are very good because the pitches of West Indies support fast bowling, so I think this is a very good selection. With this squad, I feel our team will be successful," he added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced India's 15-player squad with a couple of surprise exclusions. Opener Shubman Gill and star batter Rinku Singh did not find a spot in the main squad.

Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson along with Shivam Dube, on the back of strong performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), punched the ticket for the marquee event, which will begin in June. The event is being held in the USA and the West Indies.

India are placed in Group A of the ICC tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue. India will then play the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor