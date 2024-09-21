Rishab Pant's first century after comeback gives me so much pleasure: Shubman Gill

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 21 : Star India cricketer Shubman Gill said that it gave him "pleasure" to watch Rishabh Pant score his first half-century and century during the second inning of the first Test match against Bangladesh.

Pant played a 109-run knock from 128 balls at a strike rate of 85.16 in the second inning. The India wicketkeeper-batter slammed 13 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease. His knock came to an end after Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed him in the 56th over of India's second inning.

Speaking at the post-day press conference, Gill said that he saw Pant working hard to make a comeback after his injury.

"I have spent a lot of time on and off the field with him and watching him score his first fifty and first century after his comeback gives me so much pleasure because I have seen him work, so hard for it. I think he also must be feeling very good," Gill said.

Pant made his return to Test cricket in the two-match long-format series after his life-threatening road accident back in 2022-end.

At the end of day three, Bangladesh were 158/4, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (51*) and Shakib Al Hasan (5*) unbeaten. Bangladesh started the post-Tea session at 56/0 with Shadman Islam (21) and Zakir Hasan (32) unbeaten on the crease.

Jasprit Bumrah struck early for India in the session, removing Zakir for 33 (47 balls). The rest three wickets were picked by Ravichandran Ashwin as he dismissed Shadman Islam (35), Mominul Haque (13), and Mushfiqur Rahim (13).

The second session of Day three of the Chennai Test resumed with India at 205/3 with Rishabh Pant (82*) and Shubman Gill (86*) unbeaten on the crease. India now have a lead of 432 runs.

Gill played an unbeaten knock of 119 runs from 176 balls, which was laced with 10 boundaries and four maximums.

Middle-order batter KL Rahul also played a valuable knock of unbeaten 22 runs in 19 balls, which included four boundaries.

India declared their innings when the team score was 287 runs for the loss of four wickets. They set a target of 515 runs for the visitors in order to win the first match of the series.

