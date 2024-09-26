"Rishabh has a lot of Gilchrist in him": Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi [India], September 26 : Recently, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh drew parallels between Rishabh Pant and legendary Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist. Yuvraj highlighted Pant's impact on the game, especially when batting in the middle order.

"Rishabh has a lot of Gilchrist in him as he comes in and changes the game when he walks in at number five and six. Actually, I mention to Pant a lot about how Gilchrist changed the middle order batting in Tests, about what his approach was. He is definitely a match winner at number five and six for us in Tests," Yuvraj said in the Club Prairie Fire Podcast.

Pant's aggressive style and ability to alter the course of a match with his batting have often drawn comparisons to Gilchrist, who revolutionized the role of a wicketkeeper-batter in Test cricket.

Yuvraj's remarks reflect the growing recognition of Pant's pivotal role in India's Test lineup, where his explosive batting can turn the tide in India's favour.

Yuvraj's comments come as Pant continues to establish himself as a key player for India in all formats of the game. With several match-winning performances already under his belt, Pant's influence in the middle order is becoming increasingly significant, much like Gilchrist's was for Australia.

Pant made his debut in the Test format in 2018 against England. In Tests, the 26-year-old played 34 matches and 58 innings and scored 2419 runs at a strike rate of 74.11.

Rishabh Pant returned to the international Tests in the Bangladesh series post his recovery after a serious car accident and immediately stamped his class. His brisk scores in India's first match of the series, including a century in the second innings, has brought him back to ICC Test rankings and he is in sixth position.

Pant played a 109-run knock from 128 balls at a strike rate of 85.16 in the second inning against Bangladesh at Chennai. The India wicketkeeper-batter slammed 13 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease. His knock came to an end after Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed him in the 56th over of India's second inning.

