India batter Sai Sudharsan has given a major update on wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant’s fitness ahead of the Test series against South Africa. The 24-year-old said Pant looks stronger and more determined as he prepares to return to international cricket. Speaking about Pant, Sudharsan said the wicketkeeper has worked hard on his fitness during his recovery period. “Rishabh looks fantastic-actually, maybe fitter, I would say. He had some time to build, put that training into his legs, because sometimes when you get injured, you have that specific time to work on whatever you want. I feel he looks a bit more fit and strong, and as courageous as he always is,” Sudharsan said, as quoted by PTI.

He added that Pant has been motivating the team ahead of the South Africa A series. “The message from Pant is very clear. We were in a huddle on the first day of training, and he was saying that this is a great opportunity for everybody to get back into the rhythm of the game. At the same time, we are also playing to win, and that is the main thing,” Sudharsan said.

Pant has been out of action since suffering a foot fracture during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England earlier this year. He also missed the home Test series against the West Indies, where Dhruv Jurel impressed in his absence. However, Pant is now expected to make his comeback in the South Africa series after featuring in a two-match four-day series for India A.