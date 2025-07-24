Rishabh Pant becomes first-ever wicketkeeper-batter in Test history to achieve a unique feat

Manchester [UK], July 24 : Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made history on Wednesday, becoming the first-ever wicketkeeper-batter to score 1,000-plus Test runs in an away country.

Pant accomplished this milestone during the fourth Test against England at Manchester's Old Trafford. Before he was retired hurt after a hit on his foot, Pant had made 37* in 48 balls, with two fours and a six at a strike rate of above 77.

Now in England, he has 1,018 runs at an average of 44.26, with four centuries and four fifties to his name. His best score is 146. No wicketkeeper-batter in cricket history has achieved 1,000 runs outside his home country.

He also has most runs by a visiting wicketkeeper-batter in England, next to Indian legend MS Dhoni's 778 runs.

He also became the sixth batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to complete 1,000 runs in England in Tests.

Speaking on Pant's fitness after end of day one, batter Sai Sudharsan said during the post-day presser, "He was in a lot of pain definitely, but they have gone for scans. We'll get to know overnight, probably get the information tomorrow."

Pant was in visible discomfort; the swelling on his foot was quite big, there was a bit of bleeding as well, and he could hardly stand. His sudden exit raised concerns among fans and teammates, especially considering the form he seemed to be in. So far, he has scored 462 runs at an average of 77.00 and a strike rate of over 78, with two centuries and two fifties.

Team India ended day one at 264/4, with Shardul Thakur (19*) and Ravindra Jadeja (16*). Rishabh Pant, who retired hurt at 37 due to a foot injury, was a massive blow to India. Half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan (61 in 151 balls, with seven fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 in 107 balls, with 10 fours and a six) served as the biggest contributions of the day.

Skipper Stokes (2/47) stood as the pick of the bowlers, removing skipper Shubman Gill and Sudharsan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor