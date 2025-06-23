Rishabh Pant Becomes First Indian Wicketkeeper to Score Centuries in Both Innings of a Test

Rishabh Pant made history on Monday by becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to score centuries in both innings of a Test match. The left-hander reached the landmark during Day 4 of the opening Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. Pant followed his 134 in the first innings with a 118-run knock in the second, registering back-to-back hundreds in the same Test. This was his eighth Test century overall. With this feat, Pant joined Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower as only the second designated wicketkeeper in Test history to score twin centuries in a match. Flower had made 142 and an unbeaten 199 against South Africa in 2001.

Pant’s innings also placed him among elite visiting batters with five consecutive 50-plus scores in England. The list features names like Don Bradman, Hansie Cronje, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Kumar Sangakkara, and Daryl Mitchell. The record is led by Australia’s Steve Smith, who had seven such scores.

Pant is now the seventh Indian batter to score centuries in both innings of a Test. The list includes Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar (three times), Rahul Dravid (twice), Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rohit Sharma. Notably, Pant is the first Indian to achieve this feat in a Test played in England.