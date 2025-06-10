Rishabh Pant Breaks Lord's Roof With Massive Six During Practice Ahead of India-England 2025 Test Series (Watch Video)

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made headlines after smashing a massive six that broke the roof of the training ground at the Lord's Cricket Ground during a practice session ahead of the five-match Test series against England. Pant was seen batting in an open nets session when he launched a delivery from all-rounder Washington Sundar over the leg side. The ball travelled such a long distance that it hit the roof and caused visible damage. The moment was captured on video and shared by ESPNcricinfo on X (formerly Twitter) where it quickly went viral among fans.

Rishabh Pant's destructive batting has arrived in the UK 💥 pic.twitter.com/AERl4DrXcv — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 9, 2025

Pant is expected to play a key role in the series. He has experience in English conditions, having scored 556 runs in 17 innings at an average of 32.71, including two centuries. Overall, he has scored 2,948 runs in 75 innings across 43 Tests with six centuries and 15 half-centuries. In his most recent appearance in the 2024 to 2025 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Pant scored 255 runs in nine innings at an average of 28.33. His performance will be crucial as India look to begin the new Test cycle on a strong note.

India squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav